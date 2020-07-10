Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's long-governing party comfortably has won general elections, which took place amid the coronavirus pandemic, but faced a setback as the opposition made minor gains.

Lee said his People’s Action Party secured 83 parliamentary seats, or 89% of the total, while its popular vote dipped to 61%. The Workers Party, the only opposition with a presence in parliament, increased its seats from six to 10. It marked a decline in the PAP’s performance from 2015 polls where it took 93% of seats and nearly 70% of total vote.

“It's not as strong a mandate as I hoped for but it's a good mandate," Lee told a news conference.

“This was not a feel-good election but one where people are facing real problems and expect more rough weather to come."

The PAP has dominated politics since 1959, when Lee’s father, Lee Kuan Yew, became Singapore’s first prime minister and built the resource-poor city-state into one of the world’s richest nations during 31 years in office. But it has also been criticised for tight government control, media censorship and use of oppressive laws and civil lawsuits against dissidents.

Polling was earlier extended by two hours until 10 pm (1400 GMT) after strict safety measures in place for Southeast Asia’s first national election amid the pandemic delayed voting at some stations. Some opposition parties slammed the move as irregular and warned it may compromise the election's integrity.

'So arrogant'

Voting is compulsory in the tiny city-state, one of a handful of countries that has held elections during the pandemic. The Election Department earlier dropped a requirement that disposable gloves be worn during voting to cut waiting time.

Retiree Dennis Phua said the election shouldn't have been rushed since the PAP's five-year mandate would have continued until next April. He said he hopes for louder opposition voices in parliament so the PAP wont be “so arrogant."

“There are so many things we are not satisfied with. It’s a good government, but the way they do things can be better," Phua said as he waited outside a school to vote.