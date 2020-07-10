Landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rain have killed at least 10 people and left 30 others missing in Nepal.

Seven people died when mudslides hit three different spots around the resort town of Pokhara, police official Subash Hamal said on Friday.

Pokhara, 200 kilometres west of the capital, Kathmandu, is popular among tourists and serves as a base for trekkers heading up to mountain trails.

Just north of Pokhara, a landslide swept through two villages in Myagdi district, damaging 37 houses.