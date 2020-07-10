Turkey and the UK are “very close” to signing a free trade agreement for the post-Brexit era, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

An article published by the Financial Times quoted Cavusoglu as saying negotiations between the two countries on a trade deal covering manufactured goods, agriculture, and services are “going very well and we are close to finalising it.”

Cavusoglu visited London on Wednesday to hold talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Negotiations gained speed after Britain’s exit from the EU on December 31, 2019. The UK is getting ready to sign trade deals with a few countries straight after the Brexit transition period, which is unlikely to be extended beyond the end of this year.

“If you look at the volume of our bilateral trade, 95 percent of it is industrial products, and we agreed on that ... and 5 percent is agriculture and services,” Cavusoglu said.

The UK is Turkey’s second-biggest trading partner after Germany with a trade volume of $23.7 billion, the Financial Times said. More than 2,500 UK companies are operating in Turkey, including BP, Shell, Vodafone, Unilever, BAE Systems, HSBC, Aviva and Diageo.

Turkey is a member of the EU customs union, meaning a deal with the UK “could be implemented only once Britain has secured an [exit] agreement with the European bloc”, the article said.

The trade deal between the UK and has yet to be finalised, as the latest round of talks went ahead this week in London.

