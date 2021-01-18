Across the US, Americans are celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with marches and festivals held in honour of the civil rights giant on the national holiday that bears his name.

In Washington, DC, the MLK Jr. Peace Walk and Parade winded through the city's streets on Monday and was attended by King's eldest son, Martin Luther King III and his family as well as DC Mayor Muriel Bowser and hundreds of demonstrators.

US Marine riflemen also took part in the celebration of King's life, dressed in full ceremonial uniforms

Two days out from the inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris also celebrated MLK Day, joining service projects as a militarised and jittery Washington prepared for a swearing-in that will play out under extraordinary security.

Civil rights movement leader

King, a Christian minister, is remembered as the most pivotal individual in the civil rights movement that sought an end to segregation in the US and other forms of discrimination.

Prior to his 1968 assassination, King was a strong advocate for peaceful non-violent protest and played a leading role in several major demonstrations that included the 1955 Montgomery Bus Boycott that ended segregation in the Alabama city's public transit system.

His 1963 "I Have A Dream" speech, a public appeal for racial equality, is still remembered as one of the great public addresses in American history alongside Abraham Lincoln's "Gettysburg Address" and Franklin Roosevelt's "Infamy Speech."

He was shot dead on April 4, 1968, while standing on the balcony outside his motel room in Memphis, Tennessee.

National Day of Service

Biden and his wife Jill joined an assembly line in the parking lot of Philabundance on Monday, an organisation that distributes food to people in need, and helped fill about 150 boxes with fresh fruit and non-perishables.

The Bidens were joined in their service project by their daughter, Ashley Biden, their granddaughter Finnegan Biden, and Peter Neal, who is dating another Biden granddaughter.

Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, were scheduled to take part in a National Day of Service event in Washington.

Harris was expected to resign her Senate seat on Monday afternoon.

Trump out of sight

As Biden and Harris took breaks from their inaugural prep to honour the civil rights hero, outgoing President Donald Trump remained out of public view at the White House for the sixth straight day.

In past years, Trump has marked the holiday with unannounced visits to the King memorial in Washington but no such outing was expected this year.

Such a visit would have been complicated this year since Washington has become a fortress city of roadblocks and barricades ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration as security officials work to avoid more violence following the January 6 riot by a pro-Trump mob at the US Capitol.

