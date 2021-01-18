For the first time since 2012, Syrians convicted of serious crimes in Germany can be deported. But refugees in the country fear the deportations might not remain limited to criminals.

Germany’s interior ministry on Friday announced the suspension of a law that banned deportations of Syrian refugees back to their war-torn country. The decision triggered a new debate about whether the political climate in Syria was conducive for such a move.

The law banning deportations was introduced in 2012, a year after the war began in Syria, its expiry was set for the end of 2020.

Interior ministers from 16 states in the country rejected the decision to extend the measure, despite the calls from the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD).

The legal change has now opened the way for the deportation of asylum-seekers who are convicted of serious crimes in Germany, which hosts at least 1.5 million refugees.

Why is it controversial?

The ministers who rejected extending the law defend their decision by saying that it will only affect a small number of people who are convicted of politically motivated crimes, such as terrorism, Deutsche Welle reported.

Human rights organisations and other critics, however, argue that the situation in Syria has not improved.

No other country in the European Union has accepted as many Syrians as Germany. But with the new law in place, Germany will be the first EU country to deport people to Syria, although the country is still considered to be a war-zone where the human rights situation continues to be alarming.

Multiple reports in the past year said the disappearances, torture and killing by the regime forces remain pervasive within Syria. The Syrian regime has been campaigning for the return of the refugees and promising safety upon their return. But there are also reports that the ones returned to Syria after the regime’s call were also disappearing and forcibly recruited into the army despite not having been convicted of any crimes.

Another point of concern is the decision’s potential to normalise deportations of all Syrians. The interior ministry says courts would decide deportations on a case-by-case basis whether to deport the convicted Syrians. But for many, that’s not a relief.

In the past, Germany’s deportation decision of Afghans was initially intended to send only criminals back to Afghanistan, but later the country began deporting non-criminal Afghans too.

“We know from previous experiences, like the Afghans that the minute the door for the deportations is open, everyone is a fair game,” Wafa Mustafa, a Syrian who found refuge in Germany told DW.

Mustafa’s father was one of the thousands of people who had been kidnapped after taking part in the country's popular protests against the regime. She hasn’t heard from her father in seven years.