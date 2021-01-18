Turkey's Foreign Minister says that Turkish-EU relations are in a more positive place now amid renewed commitment by Turkey and Germany to improve bilateral ties.

Ties between Turkey and the bloc are getting better thanks also to constructive steps from Europe, Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint news conference with his visiting German counterpart Heiko Mass in the capital Ankara.

On trade between Turkey and Germany, Cavusoglu said last year the trade volume hit $38 billion despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For his part, Mass stressed that he hopes for a deepening of bilateral relations between Turkey and the EU.

He added that Europe may not properly appreciate Turkey hosting millions of Syrian refugees, but it has been a success.