Facebook Inc has agreed to appoint a formal representative in Turkey in compliance with a new social media law.

In a statement on Monday, the Silicon Valley-based social media giant said it would be assigning a legal entity in the country in a bid to comply with legislation enacted last year.

The law allows authorities to remove content from platforms, rather than blocking access as they did in the past.

"While taking this decision, we would like to underline the importance of our platform as a place where users can exercise their right to freedom of expression," it added.

Turkey announced that companies that do not follow the law will ultimately have their bandwidth slashed by 90 percent.

Law violations

Last year, Turkey imposed a fine of $5.43 million each on multiple social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, for not complying with its social media law.

Law number 7253, which came into effect on October 1, 2020, requires platforms that are accessed over a million times per day in Turkey to appoint local representatives.

The law includes other penalties as well, including a ban on advertising on the platforms.

Facebook's latest decision comes a day before the ad ban would have been imposed.

Role of the representatives