German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is visiting Turkey to discuss bilateral relations and EU-Turkey ties, Turkish officials have said.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, bilateral and regional issues, as well as Turkey-EU relations, will be discussed during his visit on Monday.

The visit comes amid an easing in tensions between nominal NATO allies Turkey and Greece.

Tension simmered between the two neighbours over the summer due to a row on maritime boundaries and energy rights in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Last week, both countries announced the resumption of exploratory talks and said meetings could take place between top officials, including the Turkish president and the Greek prime minister.

"We welcome the fact that Turkey has sent signals of detente since the beginning of the year – not just with words, but also with actions," Maas said ahead of his arrival in Ankara.

He added that the return to talks with Greece is "an important first step" and pulling back the research ship Barbaros Hayreddin Pasa is also "a positive signal from Ankara."