The Central African Republic's Constitutional Court has confirmed President Faustin Archange Touadera's victory in last month's elections that were marked by poor turnout and threats from armed groups.

Touadera "is proclaimed to be re-elected president in the first round of the December 27 2020 elections," Chief Judge Daniele Darlan said on Monday, validating results that gave him 53.16 percent of the vote.

The court put the turnout at just 35.25 percent, a figure affected by the inability of many voters to cast their ballots.

The court rejected a suit filed by 13 of the 16 other candidates, who argued that the results were the outcome of "massive fraud" and insecurity.

Anicet Georges Dologuele had 22 percent of the vote, repeating his second place finish in the 2016 election.

Election marred by violence

Touadera, 63, first took the helm in 2016 after a civil war that left thousands of dead and drove hundreds of thousands from their homes.

Touadera, speaking at his party headquarters, said, "Did you see the willpower of the Central African people?

"Even when there was shooting, they still went out to vote. Why should we agree with those who want to prevent Central Africans from exercising their civic duty?"

In the run-up to the election, a coalition of militias tried to advance on the capital Bangui — an operation that Touadera said was an attempted coup fomented by his predecessor, Francois Bozize.

The opposition had urged the court to order a re-run, saying insecurity and alleged irregularities had marred the election.

The country’s electoral commission had provisionally declared Touadera as winner of the vote, which was marred by violence, with 53.9 percent.

The court reduced the score to 53.16 percent because ballots in two towns were cancelled over irregularities, the court said.

