Aid has been reaching the thousands of people left homeless and struggling after an earthquake that killed at least 81 people on an Indonesian island where rescuers intensified their work to find those buried in the rubble.

More rescuers and volunteers were deployed in the hardest-hit city of Mamuju and the neighbouring district of Majene on Sulawesi island, where the magnitude 6.2 quake struck last week, said Raditya Jati, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency’s spokesperson, on Monday.

He said a total of 70 people died in Mamuju and 11 in Majene, and about 27,850 survivors were moved to shelters.

Nearly 800 people were injured, with more than half of them still receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Water, which has been in short supply, as well as food and medical supplies, were being distributed from trucks. The military said it sent five planes carrying rescue personnel, food, medicine, blankets, field tents, and water tankers.

Volunteers and rescue personnel erected more temporary shelters for those left homeless in Mamuju and Majene.

READ MORE:Indonesia finds more bodies as death toll from quake rises to 73

Weary medics

"The patients keep coming," Nurwardi, manager of operations at Mamuju's West Sulawesi General Hospital, told AFP news agency earlier.

"This is the only hospital operating in the city. Many need surgery but we have limited resources and medicine."

The open-air triage centre was desperately short of staff, and those on hand worked frantically despite the risk of contracting coronavirus.

The hospital was scrambling to open up more rooms for surgery and erect additional tents outside to treat the injured, said Nurwardi, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

But fears that another quake could bring down the building were adding to the challenges.

"Many patients do not want to be treated inside the hospital because they're worried about another quake," Nurwardi said.

"Well, it's not only them, the medics are... scared of being inside the building too."

It was still unclear how many people – dead or alive – could still be under mountains of debris, as rescuers rushed to find survivors more than three days after the disaster.