Guatemalan soldiers have blocked part of a caravan of as many as 9,000 Honduran migrants at a point not far from where they entered the country seeking to reach the US border.

The soldiers, many wearing helmets and wielding shields and sticks, formed ranks across a highway in Chiquimula on Saturday, near the Honduras border, to block the procession of migrants.

Guatemala's immigration agency distributed a video showing a couple of hundred men scuffling with soldiers, pushing and running through their lines, even as troops held hundreds more back.

On Friday, the migrants entered Guatemala by pushing past about 2,000 police and soldiers posted at the border; most entered without showing the negative coronavirus test that Guatemala requires.

A police official said the migrants were allowed to cross into Guatemala because there were many families with children. They said officers, who were unarmed, feared tear gas could cause casualties.

Border agents asked the migrants for their papers – and demanded proof of negative coronavirus tests – but appeared to let many through who did not meet those requirements.

Caravan and coronavirus threats

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei issued a statement calling on Honduran authorities "to contain the mass exit of its inhabitants."

"The government of Guatemala regrets this violation of national sovereignty and calls on the governments of Central America to take measures to avoid putting their inhabitants at risk amid the health emergency due to the pandemic," Giammattei’s statement continued.

Guatemala has set up almost a dozen control points on highways and may start busing more migrants back to Honduras, as it has done before, arguing they pose a risk to themselves and others by travelling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Governments throughout the region have made it clear they will not let the caravan through.

Mexico beefs up security

Mexico continued to drill thousands of National Guard members and immigration agents on its southern border, in a show of force meant to discourage the caravan from crossing into Mexico.

On Friday night, two groups of more than 3,000 Honduran migrants each pushed their way into Guatemala without registering, part of a larger migrant caravan that had left the Honduran city of San Pedro Sula before dawn.

A third group entered Guatemala on Saturday.