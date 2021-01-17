Vaccines from the US, UK, Germany, Russia, or China? Or none at all? That dilemma faces nations in southeastern Europe, where coronavirus vaccination campaigns are off to a slow start, overshadowed by heated political debates and conspiracy theories.

In countries like the Czech Republic, Serbia, Bosnia, Romania, and Bulgaria, vaccine skeptics have included former presidents and even some doctors.

Serbian tennis champion Novak Djokovic was among those who said he did not want to be forced to get inoculated.

False beliefs that the coronavirus is a hoax or that vaccines would inject microchips into people have spread in the countries that were formerly under harsh Communist rule.

READ MORE:In the age of coronavirus and fake news, public trust is eroding

Majority does not want getting vaccinated

Those who once routinely underwent mass inoculations are deeply split over whether to get the vaccines at all.

"There is a direct link between support for conspiracy theories and scepticism toward vaccination," a recent Balkan study warned.

"A majority across the region does not plan to take the vaccine, a ratio considerably lower than elsewhere in Europe, where a majority favors taking the vaccine."

Only about 200,000 people applied for the vaccine in Serbia, a country of 7 million, in the days after authorities opened the procedure.

By contrast, 1 million Serbians signed up for $120 on the first day the government offered the pandemic aid.

Hoping to encourage vaccinations, Serbian officials have gotten their shots on TV.

Pro-Russian and pro-Westerner division

Yet they themselves have been split over whether to get the Western-made Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or Russia's Sputnik V, more divisions in a country that is formally seeking European Union membership but where many favour closer ties with Moscow.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Saturday greeted a shipment of 1 million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine, saying he will receive a shot to show that it is safe.

"Serbs prefer the Russian vaccine," read a recent headline of the Informer, a pro-government tabloid, as officials announced that 38 percent of those who have applied to take the shots favour the Russian vaccine, while 31 percent want the Pfizer-BioNTech version, a rough division among pro-Russians and pro-Westerners in Serbia.

In neighboring Bosnia, a war-torn country that remains ethnically divided among Serbs, Bosniaks, and Croats, politics also are a factor, as the Serb-run half appeared set to opt for the Russian vaccine, while the Bosniak-Croat part likely will turn to the Western ones.

Sasa Milovanovic, a 57-year-old real estate agent from Belgrade, sees all vaccines as part of the “global manipulation” of the pandemic.

"People are locked up, they have no lives any longer and live in a state of hysteria and fear," he said.

READ MORE: Could anti-vaxxers hinder vaccination efforts?

'Vaccine is the only way out'

Djokovic has said he was against being forced to take a coronavirus vaccine in order to travel and compete but was keeping his mind open.

The top-ranked tennis player and his wife tested positive in June after a series of exhibition matches with zero social distancing that he organized in the Balkans.

They and their foundation have donated $1.1 million (1 million euros) to buy ventilators and other medical equipment for hospitals in Serbia.

Serbian Health Ministry official Mirsad Djerlek has described the vaccine response as “satisfactory,” but cautioned on the state-run RTS broadcaster that “people in rural areas usually believe in conspiracy theories, and that is why we should talk to them and explain that the vaccine is the only way out in this situation.”

Around half of the population will refuse