Yoweri Museveni has been president longer than most Ugandans have been alive, and his disputed election win has cemented his place among the world's longest-serving and authoritarian leaders.

Museveni won 5.85 million votes, or 58.64 percent, of the total, while main opposition candidate Bobi Wine won 3.48 million votes (34.83 percent), the electoral commission said in a televised news conference on Saturday.

Shortly after Museveni took power in 1986, ending years of bloodshed and chaos under murderous tyrants, the young president mused that leaders overstaying their welcome lay at the heart of Africa's problems.

But nearly four decades later the introspection is gone and Museveni -- once hailed in the West as a model African leader committed to good governance – has joined the ranks of those he once criticised, winning a sixth term in office.

His genial face and penchant for folksy parables belie a past as a wily guerrilla fighter and ruthless political survivor.

In his 35-year reign Museveni has fused state and party so effectively, and crushed political opposition so totally, that any serious challenge to him or his National Resistance Movement was made impossible.

Bobi Wine calls vote a 'sham'

This election was no different. It saw one of the most violent campaigns in recent memory, and Museveni's beleaguered rival Bobi Wine dismissed the process as a rigged "sham".

Museveni will thus continue his rule over a population where three-quarters are under 30 and have never known anyone else in charge.

At 76 – though some opponents say he is older – Museveni says he is fighting fit, occasionally performing push ups before crowds and jogging in his office.

In 2020, he joined Instagram and added a childhood name, Tibuhaburwa, to his official title.

Unbound by Uganda's constitution – it was amended twice to remove presidential term and age limits – many believe Museveni, who never speaks publicly of succession and has broken past promises to stand down, plans to rule for the rest of his days.

Staying put

"He will not leave until he has completed his mission of liberating Uganda and Africa... It's an illusionary and delusional mindset, of course. But he looks at himself as some sort of messiah," said Moses Khisa, assistant professor of political science at North Carolina State University.