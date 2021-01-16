WORLD
Many pro-Kabul militiamen killed in Taliban insider attack
Taliban fighters who infiltrated a base of pro-government Afghan militiamen killed 12 of them, officials say. Separately, a roadside bomb killed two policemen in the capital Kabul.
A damaged vehicle in a bomb attack is removed from the site in Kabul, Afghanistan, on January 16, 2021. / AP
By Gizem Taşkın
January 16, 2021

Two Taliban members who infiltrated a base of pro-government Afghan militiamen have killed 12 of them in western Herat province, officials and the insurgent group said. 

The attack at a post manned by the militiamen occurred in the district of Ghorian in the western Herat province late on Friday, the governor for the district Farhad Khademi told AFP news agency on Saturday.

"Twelve pro-government militiamen were killed in the Taliban attack in Ghorian district last night," he said.

Herat provincial council member Mohammad Sardar Bahaduri confirmed the attack and said it was carried out by two Taliban militants who had infiltrated the base.

"The militiamen were dining when the attack happened," he said.

The Taliban also said two of its fighters had carried out the attack and then returned.

Roadside bomb kills two policemen

In a separate incident, a vehicle carrying policemen was struck by a roadside bomb in the centre of the Afghan capital Kabul, police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz told reporters.

Two policemen were killed and one wounded in the attack, he said.

Violence has surged across Afghanistan in recent months, especially in Kabul, which has been rocked by a new trend of targeted killings.

The bloodshed comes even as the Taliban and government negotiators engage in peace talks to end the nearly two-decades-long war in the country.

Representatives from two warring sides are currently in the Qatari capital Doha discussing the agenda for the talks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
