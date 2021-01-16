WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saudi Arabia to reopen Qatar embassy in coming days
Weeks after a deal to end the three-year row with Qatar, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said full diplomatic relations will resume with Doha.
Saudi Arabia to reopen Qatar embassy in coming days
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud in Moscow, Russia on January 14, 2021. / Reuters
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
January 16, 2021

Saudi's foreign minister has said that the kingdom expects to re-open its embassy in Qatar in the coming days, following a US-backed detente last week in a three-year-old dispute between Arab states.

It is just a matter of logistics, Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan told journalists in Riyadh when asked about embassy reopenings.

Full diplomatic relations will resume, he added.

READ MORE: The geopolitics behind Saudi-Qatari reconciliation

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a diplomatic, trade and travel embargo on Qatar in mid-2017 accusing it of supporting terrorism. Qatar denied that and said the embargo was meant to undermine its sovereignty.

RECOMMENDED

Riyadh on January 5 announced a breakthrough US-backed deal to end the row with Doha, to try to strengthen an Arab alliance against Iran.

The countries have opened up their air spaces to each other and some flights have resumed.

READ MORE: Qataris stream into Saudi Arabia on second day of border reopening

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister
At least three killed and one wounded in Australia shooting, gunman at large: police
Israeli jets, artillery continue to strike Gaza despite ceasefire agreement
South Korea enacts comprehensive law to govern safe use of AI models
World's oldest cave art discovered by scientists in Indonesia
Japan pauses world's biggest nuclear plant a day after restart
Turkish prosecutors seek arrests in case linked to 10 tonnes of cocaine seized off Spain
After Venezuela, US sets its sights on Cuba: report
Philippine President Marcos faces new impeachment complaint over alleged corruption
Mexico president defends extradition of 37 cartel leaders to US as 'sovereign choice'
Children among several missing after landslide hits New Zealand campground amid record rain
Trump prepares to unveil 'Board of Peace' at Davos, backs off Greenland threats
Egypt's Sisi expresses gratitude for Trump's backing on Nile water issue
Bomb attack on Yemeni government forces' convoy kills five