OLAF, the European anti-corruption watchdog, has launched an investigation into the Schengen-area border security agency Frontex over allegations of harassment and migrant pushbacks.

The move comes after EU lawmakers and activists raised concern that Frontex officers have been complicit in forcibly stopping and pushing back asylum seekers across the land and sea borders of EU member states.

Thousands of desperate refugees have lost their lives in the Mediterranean Sea while trying to land in Europe. Now reports have emerged that European coast guards are pushing back on rickety boats full of refugees, exposing them to dangers of the sea.

“Obviously the OLAF investigation is very significant. But the issue has been around for a few years now. There have been ongoing human rights violations in the Mideterranean with Frontex being complicit since 2012-13,” said Tara Ansari, a specialist in European asylum law.

The investigation follows a lot of public pressure and efforts by NGOs and watchdogs, she told TRT World.

A joint investigation released by Lighthouse Reports, Bellingcat, Der Spiegel, ARD and TV Asahi in October said a migrant boat had to retreat when a Frontex ship came dangerously close and created waves.

Frontex is made up of police and military officers contributed by EU countries. But unlike the border security of an individual country, it is an EU agency, which has seen a gradual increase in its funding.

Manning the borders is primarily the responsibility of individual states but Frontex was given a bigger mandate after the refugee influx to Greece shot up in 2015-16, said Ansari.

“But there are cases where the Frontex was the first to see people in distress in the sea and instead of rescuing them, it contacted Libyan coast guard to take back the refugees.”

EU law allows asylum seekers entry into the region.