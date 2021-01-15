As the news of a young Black man's death in police custody spread across Brussels on January 9, hundreds of people came out onto the streets to protest the killing. At least 110 protesters, including 30 minors, were arrested as clashes broke out, injuring several police officers.

The police say the demonstrators who vandalised the streets and injured 5 police officers, must be brought to court. Water cannons were used to push back protesters, some of whom were seen exchanging blows with law enforcement officials.

Carrying Black Lives Matter banners, the protesters shouted, "We want the truth". They believed this was another case of racial profiling by the police, in which the victim, who was identified as Ibrahima B, ended up paying with his life.

The protests were the latest signs of frustrations over longstanding allegations of police brutality and discrimination against minorities and people of colour that critics suspect are rooted in the country’s colonial past.

Arrest of 23-year old Ibrahima B.

The police carried out an ID check on a group of people who had gathered outside on Saturday. The police claim the group was violating coronavirus measures and as they asked for their IDs, Ibrahima tried to run away. This led to his arrest. Inside the police lockup, as per newspaper reports, Ibrahima fainted and later died in the hospital at 8.22 pm.

Ibrahima's family says the police notified them about the death at around 2 30 am, and told them Ibrahima had been arrested during the Covid-19 curfew. However, the curfew - from 10 pm to 6 am in Brussels - was not yet in force in the capital at the time of the arrest, AFP reported.

According to Belgian media, Ibrahima was seen recording the police on his smartphone as the officers asked him for his ID.

CNN quoted the lawyer of the young man’s family, Alexis Deswaef, saying that “the family was told that their son had a cardiac abnormality.” But that wouldn't be the sole cause of death, or explain the death as well as the traces of narcotics the toxicology tests found.

The prosecutor’s office said they seized the videos that captured the moments of arrest and Ibrahima’s time at the police station.

An independent body overseeing police services is investigating the incident.