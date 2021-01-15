Just one month before the assault on Capitol Hill in the US, anonymous donations using the payment platform bitcoin were sent to rightwing organisations and personalities, an investigation has found.

In total, 28.15 bitcoins, worth some $500,000, were sent to 22 different wallets in the untraceable payment platform.

Experts believe that the donations are aimed at bolstering right wing causes, however, it was not immediately clear if they were linked with the attacks that saw five people die as protestors attempted to storm the legislative seat of power on January 6 following Trump’s instigation.

The US-based anti-immigrant platform, VDARE, which is also closely aligned with white supremacist activity, was one of the groups that received a generous donation. The neo-Nazi platform, the Daily Stormer, and the far-right commentator Nick Fuentes also received sizable donations.

There is now an increasing sense of urgency amongst intelligence agencies to fully understand the sources of funding that right-wing groups receive and their affiliations with each other.

The far-right activist Richard Spencer has in the past said that “Bitcoin is the currency of the alt-right”.

Bitcoin, initially founded in 2009, is an online payment service that makes it very difficult, if not impossible, to trace. It exists only virtually. Individuals can fund or donate money to causes and groups while maintaining their anonymity.

In a study that focused on how white supremacist groups have instrumentalised online funding methods, found that the cryptocurrency bitcoin “is now often listed as the only public-facing digital donation option on white supremacist websites.”

The founder of the Daily Stormer, Andrew Anglin, has in the past said “Due to activities of actual terrorists, traditional means of collecting donations are unavailable. I try to make this as painless as possible… Bitcoin (or other cryptocurrency) remains the best option.”