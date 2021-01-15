"A sham election" – that is the conclusion that many inside and outside of Uganda have come to after the polls.

Even by the standards of Uganda, where votes have routinely not been free, fair or transparent and opposition candidates regularly harassed and imprisoned since 1986, perhaps even since independence in 1962, yesterday's contest was appallingly unfair, undemocratic and unkind – and the world should not turn a blind eye to it.

As ever, this raises the question of what the international community, led by the African Union, European Union, the US and UK, should do: recognise the 38-year-old frontrunner Bobi Wine as the legitimate leader of Uganda or allow the 76-year-old dictator Yoweri Museveni to rule Uganda with an iron fist for another five years?

Wine has claimed victory rejecting early results showing Museveni in the lead.

My view is simple and I believe is shared by millions of Africans and Ugandans: recognise Bobi Wine, a pop star-turned-spokesperson of the overwhelming majority of Ugandans, as the legitimate and rightful leader of Uganda if the evidence shows he has won.

This will demonstrate a popular refusal to participate in and sustain Museveni's reign; and, I believe, Museveni, who came to power on the back of a civil war in 1986, could be out of power, perhaps even before the International Criminal Court, sooner than we think.

Why? Because Museveni alone made this election appallingly unfair and undemocratic in an attempt to cling to power for another 5-years. Indeed, as the election kicked off last month, his challenger Robert Kyagulanyi, known by his stage name Bobi Wine, or “ghetto president” as he is affectionally known by his supporters, was continuously harassed – and even arrested on several occasions.

His supporters, too, were subject to state violence at an unprecedented level. Several were arrested and jailed. Fifty Ugandans were killed by security forces amid crackdowns on Bobi Wine rallies.

The former rebel leader Museveni did this to keep Bobi Wine, whose popularity among Ugandans – especially those under 30 who make up 75 percent of Uganda’s population, a majority of the 18 million Ugandans registered to vote – is the biggest threat to his power. It failed.

Predictably, on the eve of the vote, Museveni blocked Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp as well as other social media; an attempt to foreclose regional and international participation before the vote had even taken place. The BBC reported that twenty-six people from a coalition of civil society groups have been arrested for allegedly manning an illegal vote-tallying centre at a hotel in the capital. Most US election observers were denied accreditation.