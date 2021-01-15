Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's government has resigned over a scandal in which thousands of parents were wrongly accused of child benefit fraud, leaving many facing financial ruin.

"The rule of law must protect its citizens from an all-powerful government, and here that's gone terribly wrong," Rutte told a press conference, confirming that he had presented the cabinet's resignation to King Willem-Alexander.

The move was seen as largely symbolic as Rutte’s government will remain in office in a caretaker mode until a new coalition is formed after a March 17 election in the Netherlands.

The Third Rutte cabinet said it was considering collectively resigning after a parliamentary inquiry last month concluded that "unprecedented injustice" had been done to innocent families, who were often forced to repay tens of thousands of euros of granted subsidies, leading to unemployment, bankruptcy or divorce.

The resignation brings to an end a decade in office for Rutte, although his party is expected to win the election, putting him first in line to begin talks to form the next government.

Tarnished image

Once dubbed "Teflon Mark" because scandals never seemed to stick to him, the 53-year-old resigned along with his cabinet over a row that saw thousands of families wrongly accused of child benefit fraud.