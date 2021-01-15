The number of people fleeing violence in the Central African Republic has doubled in just a week to nearly 60,000, according to the UN refugee agency, as post-electoral violence intensifies.

CAR's government has been battling rebel groups seeking to overturn a December 27 vote in which President Faustin-Archange Touadera was declared victor despite fraud claims.

"What's clear is the situation has...worsened," UNHCR spokesman Boris Cheshirkov told a UN briefing in Geneva.

"What we are hearing from (refugees) is some of them have been separated from loved ones, some have had loved ones killed, that the attacks have intensified," he added.

The UN refugee agency UNHCR said more than 50,000 of those had fled across the Ubangi River to the Democratic Republic of Congo – with 10,000 people arriving in the DRC on Wednesday alone as rebels attacked near the CAR capital Bangui.

Others have arrived in Cameroon, Chad and the Republic of Congo.

Cheshirkov said access to many in the Democratic Republic of Congo was difficult and that the agency was seeking to mobilise more resources and arrange for the airlift of supplies.

The Norwegian Refugee Council also said on Friday that the unrest had caused disruptions to aid delivery, cutting off humanitarian aid to 2.8 million people in the former French colony.

