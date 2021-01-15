When I was a kid, my dad used to tell me ‘’American politics is not a bloodsport.’’

This was in the late 1990s, when partisanship was becoming more and more severe over irreconcilable differences like reproductive rights and the role of religion in public life. It was also around the same time of the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton.

On Thursday, Americans woke up to the second impeachment in 13 months of their current president, Donald Trump, who’s due to leave office January 20 when Joe Biden becomes the 46th president. He’s the only president to ever be impeached twice, the equivalent of an indictment from the lower House set to be ruled on by the US Senate as a 100 member jury. It’s a legal process set up in the Constitution to avoid a violent confrontation over a ruler not fit for office.

As I’ve grown older, I realise now that my dad was talking less about a fact and more about an aspiration for American politics. Even if in his own life he had witnessed a succession of assassinations and political violence in the 1960s and 1970s, he hoped the future would be one where politicians did not have to fear for their lives while doing their jobs.

Out of 535 members of the House of Representatives, 232 voted for impeachment. All Democrats voted to impeach, joined by 10 Republicans.

Most Republicans have argued that impeachment unnecessarily increases the tension in the country. Democrats respond by saying that letting a president stir up such anger is an untenable precedent, and that failing to impeach the president would be bowing to intimidation by domestic terrorists.

Armed protests at state capitols across the US set for Saturday and Sunday are a American history manifesting itself as a ruthless gangster, uncompromising and unwilling to negotiate. Trump’s second impeachment happens not just as the clock ticks down on his administration, but as the resentments and rivalries of the past arrive to collect unpayable debts. As with any debts, however, the amount owed depends on time.

‘’Impeachment may trigger civil violence. However, the chances of doing so are less if it happens after Trump transfers power to Biden. Partly because of what Trump supporters will expect from the state security forces,’’ Vasabjit Banerjee, an assistant professor of political science at Mississippi State University studying elections and political violence, told TRT World.

In other words, Trump’s most violent supporters may be more intimidated by a Biden administration. In the near future, however, they could decide to carry out attacks on what Trump likes to call ‘’Democrat-run cities.’’

‘’The question is whether such violence by Trump supporters will be in the capital or at state capitals and other cities that are perceived as areas controlled by Biden supporters?’’ Banerjee added. ‘’If the latter occurs, then that may be the start of a long series of loosely connected, localised insurgencies.’’

The leader of the far-right nationalist group The Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, said as much on the group’s Telegram channel, the Washington Post reported. Tarrio has also been charged with destroying a Black Lives Matter sign at a Washington DC church and carrying illegal ammunition inside the city.

“We won’t sit on our hands for the next four years but we can pick and choose our battles moving forward,’’ Tarrio wrote, according to The Post.

The Proud Boys are a nationalist, pro-Trump gang founded in 2016 by a notorious Canadian-born “Western chauvinist’’ with a long history of Islamophobic statements. One member was recently arrested by federal authorities and found to be carrying more than 1,000 rounds of rifle ammunition, Univision reports.

Under the cloud of the potential for violent sedition, Trump’s impeachment trial will now likely take up the oxygen in congress during the first weeks of Biden’s presidency. And while rebuking a rogue executive, more concrete measures are necessary to reduce the threat of civil violence overall. Biden will have the advantage of his party being in control of the White House and the legislature, but his success remains a question mark.

‘’If Democrats give people lots of money and Biden uses the federal bureaucracy to do basic public health stuff, implement a halfway competent national vaccine rollout, I think the temperature will drop,’’ Alex Yablon, a journalist who covers the risk of political violence in the US.

But Yablon noted that the prospect of new gun control measures could backfire at such an intensely tense time, which looks like it won’t be a priority for the Biden administration. Biden on Thursday announced a $1.9 trillion stimulus plan, including a $15 dollar minimum wage, subsidies to help women get back into the workforce.

That cash may help alleviate the suffering of the eight million Americans who’ve slid into poverty during the pandemic. It may do something to dent unfocused waves of rage that lead to mass shootings over the last twenty years. But those atrocities occurred even during periods of strong economic growth. The antibiotic regimen of economic stimulus will take a long time to complete.

And those tremors now appear now to be aligned and amplified with a political purpose, instead of pure alienation and misanthropy. And those twin phenomena working in tandem, have created a recipe for potential violence against lawmakers not seen since the 1960s and 1970s.

The relative lull in assassinations and assassination attempts may be ending, although beefed up security details have made those deadly bids harder to achieve, a more ruthless and paranoid political climate appears to have increased the potential energy of deadly violence. Even if all of these bids fail, it still makes it harder for any politicians to declare they’ve voted their conscience.

Evidence of the danger is in the measures taken to secure Biden’s inauguration, a transfer of power that has not seemed as fragile since 1877, in the aftermath of the civil war. There are 20,000 national guard soldiers stationed at and around the US Capitol building to secure the transition of power next week. They’ll be the main in-person audience to hear Lady Gaga singing the national anthem under such surreal circumstances.

That’s a higher number of armed troops than the US military maintains in Iraq or Afghanistan combined. When Trump promised to end endless US wars overseas, he did not mention that he was prepared to start an endless war at home. As a boxing promoter by vocation, Trump never knew how to end American militarism, he only knew how to move it from one place to another.

And now the talk of terrorist ‘’chatter’’ has become domestic and tied to the inauguration. In the years after September 11, the reports of increased ‘’chatter’’ were coming from overseas, raising the background noise of paranoia for travellers. Although the calls are coming from inside the country, what’s similar is how the threat appears to be indefinite. There’ll be no Appomattox Courthouse or liberation of Paris to mark some kind of end to the conflict.