Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey can never accept anyone’s dictation on the country’s defence industry including from its NATO partners.

"No country can determine the steps we will take in our defence industry. This depends entirely on our decision," Erdogan said on Friday, following a prayer in Istanbul.

Last month, The United States imposed sanctions on Turkey's defence industry over its acquisition of S-400 missile defence systems from Moscow, in a move Turkey called a "grave mistake."

Washington has also removed fellow NATO member Turkey from the F-35 programme saying the S-400s pose a threat to its F-35 fighter jets and to NATO's broader defence systems.

Turkey rejected the claim, saying the S-400s will not be integrated into NATO and purchasing them was a necessity as it was unable to procure air defence systems from any NATO ally on satisfactory terms.

'Very serious mistake'

In April 2017, when protracted efforts to buy an air defence system from the US proved futile, Turkey signed a contract with Russia to acquire its state-of-art S-400 missile shield.

US officials voiced opposition to their deployment, claiming they would expose F-35 jets to possible Russian subterfuge.

Turkish officials have repeatedly proposed a working group to examine the technical compatibility issue.

"Although we paid a huge amount of money, the F-35 jets have unfortunately not been given to us yet. This is, of course, a very serious mistake the US committed as an ally country in international diplomacy," Erdogan said.

He went on to say that he hopes the US would take positive steps in this regard following the transition of the presidency to Joe Biden.

