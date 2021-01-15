Divers have found casing of the black box as more personnel joined the search for wreckage and victims from an Indonesian plane that crashed last weekend in the Java Sea with 62 people on board.

“We have found the casing, the beacon and the CVR batteries. We need to search for the memory unit,” the commander of the navy's First Fleet Command, Abdul Rasyid, said on Friday.

He was confident divers would find the memory within the next few days, adding that a plane's black boxes are usually strong and can withstand an impact.

Investigators downloaded information from the plane's flight data recorder, which was recovered earlier this week.

The data recorder was said to be "all in good condition" by the National Transportation Safety Committee head Soerjanto Tjahjono in a statement.

The recorder, which holds information about the speed, altitude and direction of the plane, could supply critical clues as to why the aircraft plunged about 10,000 feet (3,000 metres) in less than a minute before crashing into waters off Jakarta on Saturday.

Recovery effort

A rescue party near the capital's coast has worked for days to salvage human remains and wreckage from the Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737-500, as well as two flight recorders.

More than 4,000 search and rescue personnel are supported by 14 airplanes, 62 ships and 21 inflatable boats.

Divers narrowed the search for the cockpit voice recorder after finding some of its parts.

