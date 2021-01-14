Israel is taking pride in leading the world’s vaccination campaign with the most vaccines administered per capita. The government has vaccinated 2 million Israelis since the beginning of the vaccination drive some three weeks ago, and purchased 14 million vaccines to be streamlined to a population of 9 million.

Despite a spike in cases due to the variant strains and a potential extension to the lockdown, they have thus far proven an “exemplary” model. As such, this leaves no surprise then at the criticism that accompanies the decision not to do the same for the people and places they are illegally occupying.

Israel has been heavily criticised for the decision not to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine to the Occupied Palestinian Territories, the West Bank, and Gaza, home to approximately 5 million people. As an occupying power, Israel has a legal obligation under Article 56 of the fourth Geneva Convention to secure and provide healthcare to the occupied people and this holds true particularly during an ever-evolving global pandemic.

This discrimination highlights the extent of the apartheid regime on two counts: the first, as an abhorrent violation of human rights and second, absolute irresponsibility in handling a viral health crisis.

The Palestinian Authority has only managed to secure aid through the World Health Organization (WHO) for the COVAX vaccine to cover 20 percent of the population. They are also negotiating 2 million vaccines from AstraZeneca as well as the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. However, none of this will be available until some time next month.

“Israel actually is violating international law because it is denying its responsibility as an occupying power, Israelis are getting the vaccines, and Palestinians are getting nothing,” says Dr Mustafa Barghouti, a physician, member of the Palestinian Parliament and head of the Palestinian Medical Relief Society.

Weaponising the virus

A key issue to note in the ways in which Israel is not only skirting their legal responsibility, but actively rejecting it and ultimately attempting to weaponise the virus against the Palestinians.