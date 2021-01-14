When the Covid-19 virus was first discovered in China's Wuhan province, it was arguably the biggest test President Xi Jinping faced since he assumed power in 2013.

Now more than a year later since the pandemic began, China boasts about containing the virus, reporting the infection rate of under eighty-eight thousand, which puts it just behind Bahrain and slightly ahead of North Macedonian who together have a combined population of under four million.

China is now expected to be the only major economy that will see positive economic growth in 2020 and well ahead of its peers in getting its economy back on track in 2021.

A recent study by Harvard University found that Chinese people are acutely aware of and sensitive to how the government responds to managing the country.

While the survey doesn’t directly address the government's handling of the pandemic that has brought much of the West to its knees economically, it does offer a window on Chinese perceptions of their government.

Gaging the views of Chinese nationals given the country’s restrictive governance model is often hard if not impossible to do so without attracting the attention of the government.

Beijing is often sensitive about opinion polls, in particular, if they are conducted by outsiders.

The Harvard Ash Center for Democratic Governance and Innovation has published one of the first studies looking at Chinese views of their government.

Since 2003, the Ash Centre has been tracking satisfaction of government performance, one of the only independent studies that have broached the topic. The authors of the study found that “Chinese citizen satisfaction with government has increased virtually across the board,” over the years.