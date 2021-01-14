In July 2018, Omar Ameen, an Iraqi refugee who had fled to America, was accused of being a member of Daesh's hit squad. He was also indicted for being behind the murder of an Iraqi police officer before moving to the US. Recently, the Turkish government shared Ameen's phone records with his lawyer, proving that the accused was in Turkey at the time the police officer was murdered in Iraq.

The startling revelation suggests Ameen was framed by American state institutions, the New Yorker reported on Wednesday.

“....non political officials in the FBI, DHS, DOJ, and State Dept had been co-opted into a campaign to extradite an innocent man to almost certain death, in order to make a racist talking point appear to be slightly less of a fiction,” wrote Ben Taub - the reporter who followed the case - in a chain of tweets that may help Ameen prove his innocence.

“Career officials have spent the past four years executing troubling orders from above. How will they reconcile with this era? Relief that it is over? Horror at what they have done?” Taub asked.

The American magazine first published a piece on Ameen’s quest to prove his innocence in January last year. Shortly after the case was made public, a State Department attorney handed a letter to his defence team that led to a piece of evidence proving Ameen was wrongfully convicted.

The letter was sent by the Turkish government, saying that it had mobile phone records revealing Ameen was elsewhere when the murder took place in Iraq, and that Ankara was ready to collaborate if the US requested the evidence via proper bureaucratic channels.

The Justice Department however failed to disclose the letter’s existence to the court or to the defence, the New Yorker reported.

As Ameen learnt about the criminal charges filed against him by the US State Department in 2018, he heaved a sigh of relief, saying that it "will be easy" to prove that he was not in Iraq at the time of the crime and that he was completely innocent.