Encrypted messaging apps Signal and Telegram have seen huge upticks in downloads from Apple and Google’s app stores.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp, by contrast, has seen its growth decline following a fiasco that forced the company to clarify a privacy update it had sent to users.

Mobile app analytics firm Sensor Tower said on Wednesday that Signal saw 17.8 million app downloads on Apple and Google during the week of January 5 to January 12. That’s a 61-fold increase from just 285,000 the previous week.

In the past 72 hours alone, Telegram, an already-popular messaging app for people around the world, recorded more than 25 million new users.

WhatsApp, meanwhile, saw downloads shrink to 10.6 million, down from 12.7 million the week before.

App stores ban Parler

Experts believe the shift may reflect a rush of conservative social media users seeking alternatives to platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and the now-shuttered right-wing site Parler. The mainstream sites suspended President Donald Trump last week and have tightened enforcement on violent incitement and hate speech.

Parler, meanwhile, was unceremoniously booted from the internet after Apple and Google banned it from their app stores for failing to moderate incitement.

Amazon then cut Parler off from its cloud-hosting service. Experts worry that these moves could lead to more ideological splintering and further hide extremism in the dark corners of the internet, making it harder to track and counteract.

New privacy policy