Ugandans have voted in a presidential election that is pitting long-time leader Yoweri Museveni against an opposition galvanised by a popular singer and challenger Bobi Wine despite a campaign marked by brutal crackdowns.

Earlier, long lines of voters snaked into the distance in the capital, Kampala. “This is a miracle,” mechanic Steven Kaderere said. “This shows me that Ugandans this time are determined to vote for the leader they want. I have never seen this before.”

But delays were seen in the delivery of polling materials in some places, including where Wine was to vote.

Results are expected within 48 hours of polls that closed at 4 p.m. More than 17 million people are registered voters in this East African country of 45 million people. A candidate must win more than 50 percent to avoid a runoff vote.

Free and fair elections

Longtime President Yoweri Museveni, an authoritarian who has wielded power since 1986, seeks a sixth term against a strong challenge from Wine, a popular young singer-turned-opposition lawmaker. Nine other challengers are trying to unseat Museveni.

Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has seen many associates jailed or go into hiding as security forces crack down on opposition supporters they fear could mount a street uprising leading to regime change. Wine insists he is running a nonviolent campaign.

Wine, of the National Unity Platform party, has said he does not believe the election is free and fair. He has urged supporters to linger near polling stations to protect their votes. But the electoral commission, which the opposition sees as weak, has said voters must return home after casting ballots.

Internet 'blackout' in Uganda on eve of tense election

The East African country of nearly 46 million people was under an internet blackout after the communications regulator ordered telecoms operators to suspend services from Wednesday, according to the largest operator in Uganda, South African telecoms compa ny MTN Group.

“This election has already been rigged,” another opposition candidate, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, told local broadcaster NTV as polls opened, adding that “we will not accept the outcome of this election.”

Uganda's government has repeatedly alleged that foreigners are working in support of the opposition. Wine has been accused of being “an agent of foreign interests," which he denies.

Museveni announced that his government had shut down access to social media and blasted Facebook after the social network removed Ugandan accounts linked to his reelection campaign.