Large fire destroys Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh
Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze and have shifted the Rohingya, who were living in more than 400 tents, to another location. Although there were some minor injuries, no deaths were reported.
A Rohingya refugee walks at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, March 7, 2019. / Reuters Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
January 14, 2021

At least 400 tents have been destroyed after a devastating fire broke out in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh's southern district of Cox's Bazar.

"We have primarily assessed that more than 400 tents have been damaged," Bangladesh Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mahbub Alam Talukdar told Anadolu Agency early on Thursday.

"We have shifted the Rohingya victims to another place and are providing them with food and other services," Talukdar added.

He also assured that the damaged tents would be replaced within the shortest possible time.

No deaths have been reported, he said, adding some refugees were slightly injured.

“We are investigating to determine the cause of the fire," Cox's Bazar Fire Service official Mohammad Abdullah told Anadolu Agency.

Meanwhile, some unverified sources in the camp said more than 500 tents had been damaged and dozens of Rohingya refugees injured.

In May last year, another big fire damaged more than 400 tents at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox's Bazar.

Several minor fire incidents have also been reported at Rohingya refugee camps in the past year.

SOURCE:AA
