At least 400 tents have been destroyed after a devastating fire broke out in a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh's southern district of Cox's Bazar.

"We have primarily assessed that more than 400 tents have been damaged," Bangladesh Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mahbub Alam Talukdar told Anadolu Agency early on Thursday.

"We have shifted the Rohingya victims to another place and are providing them with food and other services," Talukdar added.

He also assured that the damaged tents would be replaced within the shortest possible time.

No deaths have been reported, he said, adding some refugees were slightly injured.

“We are investigating to determine the cause of the fire," Cox's Bazar Fire Service official Mohammad Abdullah told Anadolu Agency.