Italy's former premier Matteo Renzi has pulled his party's ministers from the cabinet, effectively leaving the ruling coalition without a majority in parliament.

His decision on Wednesday announced at a news conference, throws Italy into political chaos even as the country is struggling to contain the resurgent Covid-19 pandemic.

Renzi, who heads the tiny Italia Viva party, had long threatened to quit the government, complaining about Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's plans over how to spend billions of euros promised by the European Union to relaunch the economy.

Renzi in announcing that the farm and family ministers and Cabinet undersecretary were bolting from the 16-month-old centre-left government, said he had enough of Conte's frequent governing through decrees instead of turning to parliament.

"Italy Alive didn't provoke the political crisis," Renzi told reporters, putting the blame for the government's unravelling on Conte's methods.

"We won't allow anyone to have full powers," said Renzi, who had governed Italy from 2014-2016.

READ MORE: Covid-19 presence detected in Italy in November 2019

Olive branch

Renzi has in recent weeks railed against Conte's handling of the pandemic, in particular his plans to spend more than 200 billion euros in EU post-virus recovery funds.