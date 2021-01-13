Turkey, Pakistan, and Azerbaijan have agreed to formulate a joint strategy to stem the rising wave of hatred against Muslims in the world and curb terrorism, including its state-sponsored form, with Baku inviting both allies to help rebuild the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The agreement on Wednesday was reached at the second trilateral meeting between the three countries, attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, and his Pakistani and Azerbaijani counterparts, Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Jeyhun Bayramov, according to a statement from the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.

Azerbaijan's Bayramov hailed the support of Turkey and Pakistan in solving the Karabakh conflict and invited Pakistani and Turkish firms to help rebuild the Karabakh region recently liberated from the Armenian occupation.

"They raised their voices in the international arena to restore justice and we highly appreciate this principled position by Turkey and Pakistan," he said.

Bayramov said the three nations shared very strong bonds, the most important of which was a common vision and a "solid foundation for growing cooperation."

Convergence over Karabakh, Kashmir, Cyprus

The three sides discussed a variety of issues, including trilateral cooperation in the areas of peace and security, trade and investment, science and technology, education, and cultural cooperation.

Expressing concern over "grave" human rights violations in the disputed India-administered Kashmir, and rising anti-Muslim sentiment, they agreed to launch joint efforts to defend Islamic values.

The three foreign ministers, the statement said, also discussed the ongoing Afghan peace process, which aims to bring an end to a 19-year conflict in the war-torn country. Throwing their weight behind the fragile process, the meeting hailed Pakistan's role to facilitate the talks.

The meeting, it added, decided to work out plans to cope with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pakistan's Qureshi thanked his counterparts for attending the meeting, noting that the top diplomats decided to intensify and deepen the trilateral cooperation.

He thanked Ankara for its consistent support to Islamabad on the Kashmir dispute.

Reiterating Islamabad's support to Turkey on the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, he said they demand the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue in line with the UN Security Council resolutions.

