The Israeli air force reportedly struck Syrian neighbourhoods of Albu-Kamal and Deir ez Zor provinces on Wednesday morning, according to the Assad regime's official news agency, SANA.

If proven, this will be the fourth Israeli airstrike in Syria in less than two weeks.

As the reports emerged, the Israeli air force has not only targeted the regime's military posts and bases, but also hit the locations held by the Lebanese Hezbollah, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and other local and foreign militias in eastern Syria.

Several warehouses and sites belonging to armed groups linked to Iran were also targeted.

In recent years, when such attacks took place, the Syrian regime would report it as an "unidentified aircraft" violating the regime's air space and hitting militias loyal to Tehran.

But over time, the regime started to blame Israel for carrying out airstrikes against its soldiers and Shia proxies. After Wednesday morning’s incident, the regime reported a similar attack in southern Syria, where explosions were heard in the night.

The late-night strike reportedly targeted weapons depots, observation points and radar sites belonging to the Syrian military and pro-regime militias.

Speaking to TRT World, Ozden Zeynep Oktav, an international relations professor at Istanbul Medeniyet University, said the Israeli strikes in Syria are meant to end Iran's influence in the war-torn country.

“Following the recent developments in the Middle East, Israel was able to bring Egypt on its side and Tel Aviv has started collaborating with the Gulf countries which has paved the way for Israel's extensive struggle against Iran,” Oktav said.

With US President Donald Trump’s policies towards Iran and the Middle East favouring Israel’s position in the region, Oktav said Israel now wants to confront Iran in Syria by targeting its forces and militias along the eastern and southern borders.

“Recent attitude of the US towards Iran has already dragged down Iran’s economy and Tel Aviv is taking this opportunity to end Tehran’s influence in the region,” she said.

“However, the elections in Israel and Iran will determine the fate of the Syria issue and likewise in the region”.