The United States has said it will impose a region-wide ban on all cotton and tomato products from China's western Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region over allegations that they are made with forced labour from detained Uighur Muslims.

US Customs and Border Protection announced on Wednesday its most sweeping action yet to pressure the Communist Party to stop a campaign against ethnic minorities.

The move, another step by the Trump administration in its final days to impose stiff economic penalties on China, applies to raw fibres, apparel, and textiles made from Uighur-grown cotton, as well as tomato-based food products and seeds from the region.

The ban, knows as a withhold release order, also applies to products processed or manufactured in third countries, CBP officials told a news briefing.

China denies allegations of rights abuses and forced labour in the region, saying it aims only to raise incomes among minorities and stamp out radicalism.

READ MORE: US imposes sanctions on major Chinese paramilitary body in Xinjiang

Global cotton supplier

The region is a major global supplier of cotton, so the order could have significant effects on global commerce.

The Trump administration has already blocked imports from individual companies linked to alleged forced labour in the region.