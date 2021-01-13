As a self-proclaimed former “Islamist radical,” Maajid Nawaz built a career off his conversion away from extremism towards moderation. The pendulum, however, probably swung a bit too far.

For years Nawaz, a British citizen of Pakistani heritage has extolled rich tales of his turn away from extremism to become a voice that advised the former British Prime Minister David Cameron on counter-extremism.

The wider Muslim community in the UK, however, has largely viewed Nawaz’s evolution with a degree of skepticism.

Nawaz’s family has accused him of either exaggerating, embellishing or outright lying about his past stories of extremism.

His friends have been even more scathing, “He is neither an Islamist nor a liberal. Maajid is whatever he thinks he needs to be,” said one.

Since then Nawaz has written two books about his experiences and now boasts a primetime spot on London’s biggest radio station, LBC, where he is able to project his views.

Now researchers say that they have found that the same donors funnelling money to the likes of US President Donald Trump have been sending millions to Nawaz and the Quilliam think tank he helped to co-found and which pedals and piggybacks on the alleged expertise and personal backstory of its founder.

The UK-based human rights organisation, Cage, which aims to empower communities impacted by the War on Terror, was not surprised at the finding when TRT World asked them for comment.

“Leaders of the global Islamophobia industry in the US and UK have long been reported as being involved in the funding of Maajid Nawaz and his Quilliam Foundation,” said a Cage spokesperson.