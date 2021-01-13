The United States has cancelled its observation of Uganda's presidential election because most of its accreditation requests were denied and said Thursday's vote would lack accountability and transparency.

Uganda hit back, saying African Union and East African Community observers have been deployed and that it couldn't remember when Uganda last sent election monitors to the US.

"Absent the robust participation of observers, particularly Ugandan observers who are answerable to their fellow citizens, Uganda's elections will lack the accountability, transparency, and confidence that observer missions provide," the US embassy in Uganda said in a statement tweeted by its envoy on Wednesday.

Ambassador Natalie E. Brown expressed "profound disappointment" saying more than 75 percent of the accreditations requested had been denied.

The announcement adds to a growing chorus of concern over the credibility of the election pitting Yoweri Museveni, one of Africa's longest-serving leaders, against 10 candidates including opposition frontrunner Bobi Wine, a popular singer.

Govt says AU observers are deployed

Uganda's government has repeatedly said that foreigners are working in support of the opposition.

Museveni's spokesman Don Wanyama said the African Union and East African Community would deploy observers and he couldn't remember when Uganda last sent monitors to the US.

In a television address on Tuesday, Museveni dismissed interference by foreign partners saying they didn't understand that Uganda's strength came from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), the army, and the economy.

"We, therefore, don't need lectures about anything from anybody. Because there's nothing we don't know," said Museveni, wearing a military camouflage jacket.

Violent campaigning

While previous elections have been marred by crackdowns on the opposition, campaigning this time has been particularly violent.

Scores of people have been killed and opposition candidates, supporters, and campaign staff have been repeatedly arrested and intimidated.

The European Union said on Tuesday that the electoral process had been seriously tarnished by the excessive use of force and its offer to deploy a small team of electoral experts was not taken up.

A coalition representing hundreds of Ugandan civil society organisations said on Wednesday that it had filed 1,900 accreditation requests but only 10 had been granted.

