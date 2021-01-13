Indonesia's firebrand cleric Abu Bakar Bashir was released from prison on January 8, triggering a debate over his murky past both in the country and abroad.

Bashir is a former spiritual leader of the Al Qaeda affiliated group, Jemaah Islamiyah (JI). The 82-year-old Imam was convicted in 2005 for his alleged role in the deadly Bali bombing in 2002, which killed at least 200 people, most of whom were foreign tourists.

As Bashir walked out of the prison gate in the country's West Java province, waving his hand at journalists, the event quickly featured in the international news cycle with the kin of Bali bombing victims slamming the Indonesian government. But in Indonesia, his release was expected, and it generated a muted response.

Security analysts however warn of bad consequences.

"His release would boost the sleeper cells of terror groups that are still loyal to him," Faisal Aby Moubharok, the director of Inter-Cultural Practice Research, told TRT World.

The 49 year old Moubharok said these small cells remained silent while Bashir was in prison and his release now "gives a new hope to them".

In 2014, a photo of Bashir emerged on social media. In it, he was carrying a Daesh (ISIS) flag. The photograph triggered the rumour of him having taken allegiance to Daesh, while serving his prison sentence in Central Java province.

According to Moubharok, Bashir's photograph becoming viral on Twitter indicated he had access to all sorts of people who were able to meet him in the prison. Due to a lack of strict vetting processes in the prison, he was declared to be the leader of a group named Jemaah Ansharut Khalifa, which is a Daesh affiliate in Indonesia.

"Now it depends on Bashir's family to limit Bashir's activity," said Moubharok.

Bashir’s son, Abdul Rochim, told TRT World that there was "no special reception" for his father's homecoming, precisely because of the Covid-19 crisis.

Bashir immediately went to his house, which is inside the Al Mukmin Islamic Boarding School in Central Java province. He was escorted inside his home by one of Al Mukmin's teachers. The two had lunch together.

Compared to the summer of 2019, when the courts were pondering Bashir's release ahead of the presidential election and hordes of his followers showed up outside the boarding school, this time he returned to his home without any commotion or fanfare.

The talk of Bashir's release had strong political underpinnings. According to several Indonesian political analysts, Joko Widodo, the current president of Indonesia, wanted to attract the radical Muslim voters and signalling Bashir's release was the best bait for them.

Although the Indonesian government justified advocating his release citing the 'ailing' health of the cleric, the courts decided to keep him in prison in 2019 because Bashir refused to pledge allegiance to Indonesia's founding ideology, Pancasila, which is mainly based on "confession to one God" besides striving for the unity of a democratic Indonesia and building a just and civilised society.