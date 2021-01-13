Donald Trump on Wednesday became the first US president to be impeached for a second time, when a bipartisan majority in the House of Representatives voted to charge him with inciting last week's attack on the US Capitol.

One week before Trump is to leave office, a total of 232 lawmakers, including 10 Republicans who broke with the president, voted to impeach the defiant Republican leader for high crimes and misdemeanors on a single charge of "incitement of insurrection."

Impeachment triggers a trial in the US Senate, but the chamber is not expected to take up the matter until after Joe Biden is inaugurated as the 46th president on January 20.

Voting

The US House of Representatives began its momentous vote on charges of "incitement of insurrection."

After hours of intense debate, a bipartisan majority of members is expected to impeach the president, who urged supporters last week to march on the US Capitol and "fight like hell," actions that Democrats say incited a mob to stage a violent and deadly uprising.

Shortly before the vote began, number two House Democrat Steny Hoyer urged lawmakers to "reject sedition, tyranny and insurrection" and vote to impeach Trump "for America, for our constitution, for democracy, for history.

Security

Security was exceptionally tight, while shocking images of National Guard troops massed at the iconic Capitol, with secure perimetres around the complex and metal-detector screenings required for lawmakers entering the House chamber.

In the Capitol building, guards in full camouflage and carrying assault rifles assembled, some of them grabbing naps early Wednesday under the ornate statues and historical paintings.

The US House of Representatives voted 221 to 203 to advance legislation to impeach President Trump.

But Senate's top Republican rejected Democratic calls to reconvene the Senate for an immediate trial, all but ensuring Trump will not be ousted before his term ends next week.

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell confirmed on Twitter a Washington Post report that McConnell had informed the Senate's top Democrat, Chuck Schumer, he is not willing to bring the chamber into an emergency session to consider removing Trump from office following House impeachment.

Trump 'must go'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Trump must be held accountable for inciting last week's violent attack on Congress.

"He must go. He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love," she said as the chamber began debating the impeachment of the Republican president after the January 6 riot left five people dead.

After spending four years defending President Trump's behaviour, a growing number of Republican lawmakers have said they will vote to impeach him on charges that he incited his supporters to carry out the deadly January 6 attack on Congress.

Senate trial

The usual process is for the Senate to hold a trial for a president who has been impeached by the House.