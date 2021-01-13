A Sudanese military helicopter loaded with weapons and ammunition has crashed shortly after taking off from an airport in an eastern province that borders Ethiopia, officials said.

The crash came as Ethiopian military aircraft crossed the Sudanese-Ethiopian border in what Sudan called a "dangerous and unjustified escalation" on Wednesday.

The Apache attack helicopter exploded after crashing at Wad Zayed airport in the town of Al Showak in Al Qadarif province, but the three-person crew survived the crash, the Sudanese officials said.

They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to brief reporters.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

Sudan’s state-run SUNA news agency reported that the helicopter crashed directly after taking off. The report said the plane hit the ground and caught fire.

Wednesday’s crash came as General Abdel-Fattah Burhan was in Al Qadarif to inspect troops stationed in the border areas, the military said.

In the past two months, Sudan's military has deployed troops to the border areas with Ethiopia and said it has reclaimed territories controlled by Ethiopian militias and farmers for many years.

Sudan says Ethiopian military aircraft crossed its border

An Ethiopian military aircraft crossed the Sudanese-Ethiopian border in a "dangerous and unjustified escalation," Sudan's Foreign Ministry said.

The incident "could have dangerous consequences, and cause more tension in the border area," it added in a statement.