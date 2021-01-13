The repercussions of the storming of the Capitol and the violence of last week continue. While the streets of DC were already quiet due to Covid-19, it has now become a ghost town after the riot.

At the moment, we cannot see anyone apart from the police, the National Guard, and the media around the Capitol. Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse, and Patt Toomey and Members of the House of Representatives Adam Kinzinger, Steve Stivers, and Garrett Graves have demanded that President Trump be removed from office.

At the same time, several White House officials have resigned. First, the Secretary of Transportation resigned and then the Secretary of Education. What is interesting is that the Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao is the wife of Mitch McConnell, the majority leader of the Senate. McConnel himself has said that Trump committed 'impeachable' offenses. Trump, who has been trying to elude Democrats for four years, has now lost many of those within his party.

There is a major group in the Capitol that does not want President Trump to remain in office for another eight days. As someone who followed the January 6 chaos at the Capitol, it goes without saying that Trump made some big mistakes. Apart from the fact that he incited the protestors and did not intervene in the incidents in a timely manner, he still has not apologised.

Many people have described the storming of the Capitol as an attempted coupas took place while Congress was in the middle of the certifying the election results.

Representative Jamaal Bowman of New York has introduced the COUP Act in Congress. I remember the derisive looks in the eyes of some Members of US Congress when we described what had happened at the Grand National Assembly of Turkey in the attempted coup on July 15, when 251 of our citizens were killed, and 2,196 were injured. What they said to me after July 15 came to mind when I saw the photographs showing some members hiding on the floor and the fear in their eyes during the raid on the general assembly of Congress last week. I hope the US will learn its lesson from this moment of shame for democracy.

The House of Representatives will vote for the impeachment of President Trump. It is very obvious that President Trump will be impeached by the House of Representatives for a second time. He will be recorded in US history as the only president to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives.

Many Republicans are telling Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and President-elect Joe Biden that doing so will provoke Trump supporters, but Democrats are not interested in those warnings.