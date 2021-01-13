Najat Sayim Khalil, a retired Yemeni professor of the Sanaa University, believes art and culture deserves better coverage, and is tired of politics always taking precedence over it.

“People don’t like politics because it brings death and misery,” Khalil says without directly mentioning Yemen, where political turbulence has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, according to the UN.

Despite her disregard for it, politics has dictated the direction of Khalil’s life from the very beginning. It was her grandfather’s role as a public servant in the Ottoman Empire which saw him deployed to Yemen during World War I. But just as politics altered her family’s life’s course a century ago, it has also turned academia - as she has always known it - into a nightmare.

“When the Ottoman rule ended after World War I, Yemeni authorities demanded from the new Turkish Republic, [replacing the empire] to leave some of its public servants in Yemen to help the country run its state institutions. My grandfather was one of them, doing engineering work for the governor’s palace in Sanaa,” Khalil tells TRT World.

As a result, Khalil’s grandfather, Khalil Mustafa, stayed in Yemen, establishing his family there. Najat Khalil was born and grew up along with her three sisters and one brother in Yemen for mainly political reasons. “I am originally Turkish,” she reminds me.

Almost exactly a century after her grandfather’s deployment to Yemen, another political incident, a civil war, triggered by the uprisings across the Arab world, forced her to leave her beloved university for Turkey. The ‘Arab Spring’ protests began first at her university. She recalls how the institution was divided during the 2011 protests into two camps - one supporting the ‘Arab Spring’, with the other opposing.

In March 2015, when the war in Yemen escalated between Iran-backed Houthis, a political coalition of northern Shia tribes, and the Saudi-backed Yemen government, Khalil, a social psychologist, was in Turkey as one of the co-organisers of a conference titled, “Yemen under the Ottoman Rule”.

Following the four day-long conference, she could not return to Yemen. Tensions escalated in the capital Sanaa, which was under severe Saudi bombardment, closing down its airport to civilian flights. Since then, the airport has remained closed to civilian flights. On March 26, her airplane was rerouted to Turkey. She has been living in Turkey ever since.

Politics strikes, once again.

Academic suffering

The impact of Yemen’s chaotic politics on Khalil’s life is echoed in what it has done to the previously peaceful campus life of Sanaa University. Its academics have suffered without salaries or adequate health care for years, she explains. The deadly pandemic has made things worse.

The total number of deaths of academics at the university from the lack of access to medicine and health treatment are enormous, she says. But the world’s continuing “focus is on the political aspects while the humanitarian situation has become very dangerous,” she says.

“One of my colleagues was just recently kicked out from his apartment because he could not pay his rent. He and his family are now in danger of living in the streets,” the 57-year-old scholar explains. Most of her colleagues also moved to their relatives’ and friends’ houses because they could not afford to pay their own rents.

The Sanaa University, located in the capital, is Yemen’s first and primary high educational institute. It’s the biggest university across the country and boasts several faculties. It has developed projects with international partners like the University of Minnesota, the University of Tennessee and the Goethe University of Germany on issues like khat usage by Yemenis. From the 1990s until 2011, Khalil had been involved in the khat project. Khat is a flowering plant, containing elements that causes euphoria and is often used as a recreational drug. It is highly addictive.

She is in contact with most of her colleagues and they tell her how grave the situation has become at the university. But fearing local retaliation, they chose not to speak to TRT World, she adds.

“Ten of my colleagues at the Sanaa University passed away last year due to inadequate health care. They died from blood pressure, diabetes and other reasons because they don’t have money to buy their medicine. All academics at the university have not received their salaries since 2016 due to the civil war escalation,” she says.

While the Houthis claimed the capital in September 2014, the central bank, which pays public servant salaries, had stayed in Sanaa until 2016, when the Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi moved it to Aden, a southern port city.

Due to the central bank’s shift to Aden, public servants including academics at the Sanaa University could not receive their salaries, Khalil says, giving university staff serious financial difficulties.

“They use all of their sources to survive. First, they spent all their money. Then, they sold their valuable things [like golden bracelets women have]. After that, they basically began selling their furniture and other goods,” she says.

“This month has been particularly very bad for them until now,” Khalil says. “Out of hope, some of them moved to Aden to find jobs there.” Universities under Houthi control have suffered more than other Yemeni universities due to the control of the central bank by Aden, she says.

Between the 2014 Houthi seizure of Sanaa, an ancient city declared as a UNESCO World Heritage site for its outstanding universal value, and the 2016 central bank’s move to Aden, Yemen’s suffering has skyrocketed.

2015: a turning point