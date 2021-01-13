Kazakhstan’s vast territory is no “gift” from Russia, and its statehood dates back to Atilla the Hun and Genghis-Khan, its president said in early January.

Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev responded to provocative statements by Russian lawmakers that could alienate Moscow’s oldest and most loyal ally at a time when the Kremlin could become an international pariah.

The spat began in December when an outspoken Russian lawmaker with the ruling United Russia party, doubted the very existence of Kazakh statehood before its Turkic-speaking nomadic tribes became part of czarist Russia and then the USSR.

“Kazakhstan simply didn't exist, northern Kazakhstan was uninhabited,” Vyacheslav Nikonov, a lawmaker with the ruling United Russia party said on December 10 on the federal Channel One. “And, actually, Kazakhstan's territory is a big gift from Russia and the Soviet Union.”

Nikonov’s pedigree made his words sound especially ominous. His grandfather, Vyacheslav Molotov of bottle-bomb “cocktail” fame, was a Soviet foreign minister who signed a 1939 pact with Nazi Germany to partition Poland in a step that triggered World War II.

Days after Nikonov’s diatribe, another Russian lawmaker urged Kazakhstan to “give back” its heavily-industrialised north. It has a sizable ethnic Russian population.

“If you don't consider it a gift – give it back, because you took it illegally,” said Yevgeny Fyodorov, who heads the National Liberation Movement, a grassroots movement that idolises Russian President Vladimir Putin and advocates for the restoration of the USSR.

Both lawmakers echoed what Putin said last June about territorial “gifts” to ex-Soviet republics.

"If a certain republic joined the Soviet Union, but got lots of Russian lands, traditionally, historic Russian territories, but then decided suddenly to leave this Union, well, it should leave with what it had come with. Without dragging gifts from the Russian people away with it."

Shortly after Moscow’s 2014 annexation of Crimea, Putin told a pro-Kremlin youth group that Kazakhstan's first President Nursultan Nazarbayev “created a state on a territory that never had a state. Kazakhs never had any statehood, he created it.”

It took Nazarbayev’s hand-picked successor a while to respond, and he chose his words carefully.

“Nobody from outside gave Kazakhs this territory as a gift,” President Tokayev wrote in an op-ed published in Kazakh newspapers on January 5.

Observers are worried that the Russian lawmakers’ statements are paving the way for an actual annexation.

“Such statements are not an impromptu improvisation, they just voiced what has already become a mainstream ideologeme in the Kremlin,” political analyst Dosym Satpayev, based in Kazakhstan's financial capital, Almaty, told TRT World.

“First, such words are seen as a heresy, then – as radicalism, and then they become acceptable and are acted upon – just like in case with Crimea, about whose 'return' a string of Russian politicians talked since the 1990s,” Ukrainian analyst Aleksey Kushch told TRT World.

The invasion could be “a factor of scaring, punishing and restraining the democratic transformations the Kremlin hates so much,” Daniil Kislov, a Moscow-based Central Asia expert, told TRT World.