US President Donald Trump has disavowed any responsibility for his supporters' rampage on Capitol Hill last week, saying his remarks at the time were "totally appropriate."

"If you read my speech ... what I said was totally appropriate," he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday.

A Capitol police officer died from injuries suffered in the riot, and police shot a woman during the violence.

Three others died in what authorities said were medical emergencies.

Minutes before his supporters stormed the Capitol, Trump encouraged them to march on the seat of the nation's government where lawmakers were tallying Electoral College votes affirming President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

Social media clampdown 'catastrophic mistake'

Trump, for months, had also spread baseless claims that the November election was fraudulent, despite his own administration's findings to the contrary.

As rioters were still in the Capitol, Trump released a video seemingly excusing the events, saying of the rioters: "We love you. You're very special."

Trump also said social media giants like Twitter and Facebook have made a "catastrophic mistake" in banning him for his incendiary comments to a crowd before it invaded Congress.

"They are making a catastrophic mistake... They're dividing and divisive and they're showing something that I've been predicting for a long time," Trump said.

'I want no violence'