Ethiopia has alleged Sudanese forces were pushing further into a contested border region that has been the site of deadly clashes in recent weeks, warning that its "peaceful" approach to the dispute "has its limit."

Sudan, however, accused Ethiopia of killing civilians inside its border and warned on Tuesday of an imminent border confrontation.

Dina Mufti, a spokesperson for Ethiopia's Foreign Ministry, said that Sudanese forces were advancing into the Al Fashqa border region, calling the move an "unacceptable and counterproductive" violation of international law.

"The current situation is the Sudanese force at the border is boosting its position and moving forward ... into Ethiopia's hinterland," Dina told a press conference.

Sudan says Ethiopia killed civilians

A military confrontation between both sides along their border has become imminent in the wake of recent Ethiopian air raids, a Sudanese military source said on Tuesday.

"The Ethiopian army carried out provocative operations, which resulted in the killing of civilians inside the Sudanese border," the source who preferred anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media, told Anadolu Agency.

He said the Sudanese military is prepared and ready to protect its lands.

"The Ethiopian army and militias will not be allowed to return to the Sudanese lands that it had controlled."

Renewed border dispute

The two East African nations have been locked in a border dispute for a month when Sudanese forces crossed into Ethiopia saying they were reclaiming their lands.

The two Horn of Africa nations have long feuded over Al Fashqa region, where Ethiopian farmers cultivate fertile land claimed by Sudan.

In early December, Sudan accused Ethiopian "forces and militias" of ambushing Sudanese troops along the border, leaving four dead and more than 20 wounded.

Ethiopia, for its part, said last week that Sudan's military had "organised attacks by using heavy machine guns" and that "many civilians have been murdered and wounded."

Dina called on Sudan to "return to the previous status quo" to give space for a demarcation process.

"Ethiopia always gives priority to peace and respects international norms. However, Ethiopia has its limit," he said.