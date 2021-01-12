The human rights organisation, B'Tselem, has accused Israel of running a “regime of Jewish supremacy” from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean in a stinging report on the country’s continuing occupation of Palestinian land.

B'Tselem, one of Israel's most renowned monitoring organisations, also accused the country of running an “apartheid” system of governance, which systematically discriminates against the roughly five million Palestinians under its rule.

The organisation said that Israel, within the 1967 borders, functions as a democracy; outside of those borders, however, and in the occupied territories, a prevailing “military occupation,” which has increasingly become “divorced from reality,” is now entrenched.

Rather than seeing it as the emergence of two separate regimes operating side by side, B’Tselem argues that the area from the Mediterranean Sea to the Jordan River is run under one organising principle “cementing the supremacy of one group – Jews – over another – Palestinians.”

When B’Tselem was founded in 1989 the mission was to monitor human right abuses inside the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. Now the organisation says that the situation has changed.

Israel is no longer acting as if it wants a two-state solution. In 2018 Israel passed the controversial “Nation-State” law, which declared that only Jews have the right of self-determination in the land while relegating Palestinians within Israel to second-class status.

Again in 2020, Israel with the backing of the United States proposed the formal annexation of large swathes of the West Bank, considered illegal under international law.