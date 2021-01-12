President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey is ready to set a "positive agenda" with the EU, using a long-term perspective to help get relations with the bloc back on track.

In a meeting with the ambassadors of EU member states on Tuesday, Erdogan said he expects the envoys to support "turning a new page" in Turkish-EU relations.

"It is in our hands to successfully transform EU-Turkish relations in 2021," he told the gathering at the official Cankaya Palace in the capital Ankara.

In order to improve relations, Erdogan reiterated the need for the EU to tackle the menace of anti-Muslim prejudice in their countries.

"In addition to threatening the security of nearly six million people living in Europe, Islamophobia is turning into a big black hole in terms of European values," Erdogan said.

"We are ready to put our relations back on track," Erdogan told the envoys.

"We expect our European friends to show the same goodwill."

Reset with Greece, France

Turkey and Greece this week agreed to address their long-standing row over maritime borders at exploratory talks in Istanbul on January 25.

The meeting will be the first since negotiations between the two uneasy NATO neighbours broke down after 60 fruitless rounds stretching 14 years in 2016.

"We believe that the exploratory talks with Greece ... will be the harbinger of a new era," Erdogan said.

Erdogan added that he was open to better relations with Paris after months of personal feuds with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We want to save our relations with France from tensions," Erdogan said.

