Casino mogul Sheldon Adelson, a major donor to the US Republican party for decades and a loyal supporter of Israel, has died, his Las Vegas Sands company said on Tuesday. He was 87.

Adelson died Monday from complications related to treatment for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the company said, the illness that caused him to finally leave the helm of his empire last week.

From humble beginnings in Boston, Adelson became one of the richest men on the planet thanks to a chain of casinos sprawling from the Las Vegas strip to the Chinese territory of Macau, with a fortune estimated at $35 billion at the time of his death, according to Forbes.

A staunch backer of the Republican party, Adelson became an opponent of former Democratic president Barack Obama, then a major financier for his successor Donald Trump.

"His ingenuity, genius, and creativity earned him immense wealth, but his character and philanthropic generosity his great name," Trump said in a statement following his death.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Adelson "a wonderful friend to us personally and an incredible champion of the Jewish people, the Jewish state and the alliance between Israel and America."

Adelson contributed nearly $220 million to Trump's failed 2020 reelection campaign, as well as to other Republican candidates, The New York Times reported.

Adelson made no apologies for his political activism, telling Forbes in a 2012 interview he was "against very wealthy people attempting to or influencing elections. But as long as it's doable I'm going to do it."

He pointed to similar donations made by liberal financiers like George Soros, and said his donations acted as a counterbalance.

"I'm proud of what I do and I'm not looking to escape recognition," he said.

Involvement in Israel

Adelson financially supported the Jewish community, in the United States and abroad.

Together with his wife Miriam Adelson, he established the Adelson Family Foundation in 2007 "to strengthen the State of Israel and the Jewish people," according to its website.

Adelson had never hidden his opposition to a two-state solution in the country, and worked to support Netanyahu's government.

In 2007, he founded free daily newspaper Israel Hayom, which today is one of the most widely distributed in the country.