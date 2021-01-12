US President-elect Joe Biden has announced his intent to nominate former Ambassador William Burns, 64, as CIA director. The nomination could see the veteran diplomat appointed director of the United State’s foremost intelligence agency.

The nomination of the CIA director is a high profile choice Biden has had to fill after many weeks of assigning cabinet and administration positions. Burns, who initially was a contender for Secretary of State won out over other CIA director candidates such as David Cohen, former CIA deputy director from 2015 to 2017.

With over 33 years of experience in foreign policy and speaking Arabic, Russian, and French, Burns has worked for the US State Department throughout several presidencies including the Obama administration.

His deep experience as a diplomat in addition to the long-standing ties he shares with the President-elect from when Biden served on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee is expected to yield a close relationship between the White House and CIA.

Old hand, same problems

The nominated director played a key role in starting secret talks with Iran, ultimately playing a role negotiating the JCPOA deal that saw it give up its nuclear program in return for sanction relief from six western nations including the United States. While Trump withdrew from the JCPOA agreement in 2018, Burns could play a key role in reviving talks with Iran.

Burns also served as the US ambassador to Russia from 2005 to 2008, giving him deep insight into President Vladimir Putin. Russian meddling in American elections has been a ranking issue on the US foreign policy agenda in recent years. Other career milestones include Burns’ service as the Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern affairs from 2001 to 2005, and the US ambassador to Jordan from 1998 to 2001.

Partisan repairs

Biden announced that Burns’s first priority would be to ensure intelligence collection and analysis was not shaped by politics after President Trump’s scathing critiques of US intelligence agencies. This comes after Biden told national security advisors that he seeks to ensure the CIA and other intelligence agencies are conducting their work without political influence.

The CIA is legally overseen by the director of national intelligence, in spite of the autonomy it enjoys. Under Trump’s tenure as President, the directors of national intelligence serving under his administration have allegedly taken partisan tones that have risked the impartiality of US intelligence agencies.

On Monday morning, the president-elect Biden stated that Burns “shares my profound belief that intelligence must be apolitical and that the dedicated intelligence professionals serving our nation deserve our gratitude and respect.”