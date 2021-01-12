India's Supreme Court ordered an indefinite stay on Tuesday over the implementation of new agricultural laws that have triggered widespread protest from farmers, saying it would set up a panel to hear their objections.

For more than a month, tens of thousands of farmers have camped on the outskirts of New Delhi, the capital, to protest against reform measures that they say benefit large private buyers and harm growers.

Chief Justice Sharad Bobde told a hearing the Supreme Court would establish a panel to hear the farmers' grievances.

"We have the power to make a committee and the committee can give us the report," he said, ordering the stay for an undisclosed period on the laws passed in September.

"We will protect farmers."

There were no immediate further details.

At the same time, images shared by Reuters news agency show Indian police officers were detaining activists from the main opposition party in the capital New Delhi on Tuesday.

READ MORE:Rally held in California for Indian farmers as nationwide strike looms