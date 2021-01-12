WORLD
3 MIN READ
India's Supreme Court stays implementation of new farm laws
Chief Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde said that the court will form a committee to hear farmers' grievances against the laws.
India's Supreme Court stays implementation of new farm laws
A man walks inside the premises of the Supreme Court in New Delhi, India, July 17, 2018. / Reuters
By Saim Kurubas
January 12, 2021

India's Supreme Court ordered an indefinite stay on Tuesday over the implementation of new agricultural laws that have triggered widespread protest from farmers, saying it would set up a panel to hear their objections.

For more than a month, tens of thousands of farmers have camped on the outskirts of New Delhi, the capital, to protest against reform measures that they say benefit large private buyers and harm growers.

Chief Justice Sharad Bobde told a hearing the Supreme Court would establish a panel to hear the farmers' grievances.

"We have the power to make a committee and the committee can give us the report," he said, ordering the stay for an undisclosed period on the laws passed in September.

"We will protect farmers." 

There were no immediate further details.

At the same time, images shared by Reuters news agency show Indian police officers were detaining activists from the main opposition party in the capital New Delhi on Tuesday.

READ MORE:Rally held in California for Indian farmers as nationwide strike looms

RECOMMENDED

Old or new?

India says the laws aim to modernise an antiquated farming system, bedevilled by wastage and bottlenecks in the supply chain.

But farm leaders demand repeal of the laws, which they say are an attempt to erode a longstanding mechanism that ensures farmers a minimum support price for their crops.

The government has said there was no question of such a rollback, and eight rounds of talks have failed to find common ground. 

The two sides are set to meet next on Friday. 

READ MORE:Indian farmers, govt fail to end deadlock over farm laws

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'
Trump calls for prosecution of former US special counsel Jack Smith
Iran warns US and Israel against missteps, asserting its forces have 'finger on trigger'
US envoy Witkoff, Putin begin talks in Moscow: Kremlin
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Africa intends to be at the table in the emerging global order: Ghanaian president