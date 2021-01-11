Russian President Vladimir Putin has brought together the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for the first time since a war last year over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in an effort to resolve problems that risk undermining the truce that ended the conflict.

Putin said on Monday the ceasefire deal, which saw Moscow deploy peacekeepers was being implemented without serious incident and the talks had been useful.

"We were able to agree and sign a joint declaration on developing the region," he said.

"I'm talking about concrete steps to build economic links and to develop (transport) infrastructure projects."

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said it has not been possible to broker an exchange of remaining prisoners, however.

But he, and Azeri President Ilham Aliyev, indicated progress in other areas, with both talking positively about economic and infrastructure prospects.

Aliyev said his country would have a rail link for the first time in over three decades with Nakhchivan, an Azeri exclave that borders Turkey and Iran, and that landlocked Armenia, via Azeri territory would get rail links with Russia and Iran.

The atmosphere at the talks was frosty.

Pashinyan and Aliyev did not shake hands, only exchanging curt greetings when they sat down in the Kremlin opposite Putin.

